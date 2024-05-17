FCC to Vote on LPTV Rules during June Open Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced a tentative agenda for the June Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2024 that will include votes on new regulations for LPTV and broadband cybersecurity.

The FCC described the items on the agenda as follows:

Amendment of the Commission’s Rules to Advance the Low Power Television, TV Translator and Class A Television Service – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding updates and amendments to the Commission’s rules to address advances in the LPTV Service. (MB Docket Nos. 24-147, 24-148)

Reporting on Border Gateway Protocol Risk Mitigation Progress – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to increase the security of the information routed across the internet and promote national security by requiring broadband providers to report on their progress in addressing vulnerabilities in the Border Gateway Protocol. (PS Docket Nos. 24-146; 22-90)

Establishing a Schools and Libraries Cybersecurity Pilot Program – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would establish the Schools and Libraries Cybersecurity Pilot Program and provide up to $200 million in Universal Service Fund (USF) support available to eligible schools and libraries, over a three-year period, to defray the costs of eligible cybersecurity services and equipment and help the Commission evaluate the use of the USF to support these services and equipment. (WC Docket No. 23-234)

Letters of Credit for Recipients of High-Cost Competitive Bidding Support – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would seek comment on changes to the rules for letters of credit required for recipients of high-cost support authorized through a competitive process. (WC Docket Nos. 10-90, 18-143, 19-126, 24-144; AU Docket Nos. 17-182, 20-34; GN Docket No. 20-32)

