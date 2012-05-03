FCC to hold channel sharing workshop May 22

The Federal Communications Commission will hold a public workshop on channel sharing at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 22, at 10 a.m. EDT.

The agency, which modified its rules in late April to permit more than one TV channel to share a single 6MHz channel and transmit from a combined RF plant, views channel sharing as a key component of its spectrum clearing strategy, along with incentive auctions, to make room for more wireless broadband service.

The workshop will focus on how broadcasters may approach the financial and strategic opportunities of channel sharing, a commission announcement said. Panelists will discuss the practical business and operational challenges and potential solutions that broadcasters considering channel sharing are facing.

The discussion will be followed by audience questions and comments. Questions submitted via email will be treated confidentially, the announcement said.

Panelists include John Cunney, head of Telecom Media Technology Practice, Santander, former VP of Patrick Communications; Eric De Silva, partner, Wiley Rein; John Hane, counsel, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman; Lonna Thompson, executive VP and COO, Association of Public Television Stations.

The workshop will be held in the Commission Meeting Room. The workshop, which is open to the public, also will be streamed online at http://www.fcc.gov/live. Questions from the Internet audience can be submitted via email to incentiveauctions@fcc.gov and via Twitter using the hashtag, #fcclive.