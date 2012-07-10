FCC to Demonstrate Public File Database for Broadcasters

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission will conduct a public demonstration of its public inspection file database on July 17. The database was created to host the public inspection files kept by TV stations, which have been hard copy up to now. The FCC said it would “demonstrate the interface to be used by stations to file documents required to be placed in the online database.”



The commission recently passed an order requiring television stations to post their public inspection files online in a central, commission-hosted database. The rules go into effect Aug. 2, 2012. That is, if the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit does not grant a stay of the rules requested by the National Association of Broadcasters. The NAB filed an emergency motion on Tuesday for a stay.



“The demonstration is part of the commitment made by the commission to test the online public file and educate the public regarding its use,” the commission said. “The demonstration will inform broadcasters and others of the design and content of the online file, how stations will upload information to the file, how file sharing tools like Dropbox and Box can be used for uploading, and other ways in which the FCC is working to facilitate access to its public databases.”



The demonstration is scheduled for Tuesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET. It will be held in the Commission Meeting Room at FCC headquarters at 445 12th Street, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20554. The event will be streamed live at fcc.gov/live.



Several FCC staffers are listed as contacts for more information: John Norton, john.norton@fcc.gov, (202) 418-7037, or Kim Matthews, kim.matthews@fcc.gov, (202) 418-2154, of the Media Bureau Policy Division; or Greg Elin, greg.elin@fcc.gov, (202) 418-2210, of the Office of the Managing Director.





