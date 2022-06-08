FCC to Allow In-Person Visits
By George Winslow published
As it relaxes some COVID safety measures, the FCC plans to allow the public and press to attend the next Open Meeting in July
WASHINGTON D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission is relaxing some of its COVID-19 safety restrictions and will be allowing in-person, pre-scheduled visits at its facilities.
As part of the new visitor policies, which go into effect on June 9, visitors who adhere to the FCC’s facility security screening process and COVID-19 safety protocols will be allowed at FCC facilities if they have a scheduled meeting with FCC staff who will host and escort the guests.
As part of the new policies, the FCC’s next Open Meeting in July is expected to allow in-person media and public attendance for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Under the new rules, visitors to FCC facilities will be required to have a pre-scheduled appointment with an FCC staff member who is then responsible for escorting that visitor.
In addition, all visitors must self-assess their health for possible symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 48 hours using the CDC Facility Access Tool. If the FCC facility is in an area with medium or high COVID-19 community levels visitors will be required to either certify to having been vaccinated or provide a valid recent negative COVID-19 test result. Facilities in high COVID-19 community level areas will also require masks.
The FCC created a new "Visiting FCC Facilities" page on FCC.gov. Please refer to https://www.fcc.gov/visit (opens in new tab) for more information on how to prepare for a visit to the Commission.
More details on the new rules are available here (opens in new tab).
Additional information outlining how the press and public can attend the July Open Meeting will be provided at a later date, the agency said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.