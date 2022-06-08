FCC to Allow In-Person Visits

FCC headquarters on L Street will once again allow in-person visits.

WASHINGTON D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission is relaxing some of its COVID-19 safety restrictions and will be allowing in-person, pre-scheduled visits at its facilities.

As part of the new visitor policies, which go into effect on June 9, visitors who adhere to the FCC’s facility security screening process and COVID-19 safety protocols will be allowed at FCC facilities if they have a scheduled meeting with FCC staff who will host and escort the guests.

As part of the new policies, the FCC’s next Open Meeting in July is expected to allow in-person media and public attendance for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Under the new rules, visitors to FCC facilities will be required to have a pre-scheduled appointment with an FCC staff member who is then responsible for escorting that visitor.

In addition, all visitors must self-assess their health for possible symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 48 hours using the CDC Facility Access Tool. If the FCC facility is in an area with medium or high COVID-19 community levels visitors will be required to either certify to having been vaccinated or provide a valid recent negative COVID-19 test result. Facilities in high COVID-19 community level areas will also require masks.

The FCC created a new "Visiting FCC Facilities" page on FCC.gov. Please refer to https://www.fcc.gov/visit (opens in new tab) for more information on how to prepare for a visit to the Commission.

More details on the new rules are available here (opens in new tab).

Additional information outlining how the press and public can attend the July Open Meeting will be provided at a later date, the agency said.