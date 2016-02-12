FCC Tackles Video Issues at Upcoming Meeting

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission will hold an open meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18, in which it expects to tackle a series of video programming and accessibility issues. Among the issues on the agenda are the expansion of video navigation choices, closed-captioning, and current state of programming diversity.

The commission is slated to vote on Tom Wheeler’s notice of proposed rulemaking on set-top boxes, or more specifically, video navigation choices. The proposal covers a framework for providing information to develop new technologies to access video content.

A second report and order will also be considered during the meeting regarding the delivery of closed captions on video programming and the handling of captioning complaints.

In addition, the meeting will consider a notice of inquiry on the current state of programming diversity, primarily the obstacles of independent programmers on getting carriage on distribution platforms.

The meeting will take place on Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. in Washington.