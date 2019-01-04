FCC Suspends Most Operations

WASHINGTON—As the federal government shutdown enters its third week, the FCC announced on Thursday that it was suspending most of its operations until the government re-opens.

As it warned earlier this week, the following FCC functions will be available during the lapse in operations:

Network Outage Reporting System (NORS)

Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS)

Public Safety Support Center (PSSC)

Licensing Management System (LMS)

Consolidated Database System (CDBS)

Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS)

Universal Licensing System (ULS)

Electronic Document Management System (EDOCS)

Auctions Public Reporting System (PRS)

Auction Application System

Auction Bidding System

Daily Digest, and

Commission Online Registration System (CORES).

All other commission electronic filing and database systems will be unavailable to the public until normal agency operations resume, the FCC said. The Consumer Complaint Center (including the main FCC Call Center) will not be operating.

Activities related to the broadcast channel repack and the 28 GHz spectrum auctions will continue and content on the agency’s website will still be accessible to the public but will not be updated except news related to the auctions and—as always—“matters necessary for the protection of life and property.”

Any STAs expiring during the suspension are extended to the day after regular commission operations resume except those STAs related to the repack. Emergency STA requests involving potential risks to life or property will be processed through the FCC Operations Center (202-418-1122) while the commission’s electronic dockets and other online resources are unavailable.

The FCC’s Fee Filer System will not be available while operations are suspended, and therefore no regulatory fee or application fee payments can be made through Fee Filer during the shutdown. Deadlines for payments are not being extended; however since the Fee Filer system will not be available, only payments made to US Bank will be processed.

The Commission’s informal 180-day time clock for review of transactions is also suspended.

For more information, read the FCC's notice.