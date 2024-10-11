FCC Sets Agenda for Oct. 17 Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—The FCC has laid out an agenda for items that will be considered at its Thursday, October 17, 2024 Open Meeting.

The meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room of FCC headquarters, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, and will also be streamed live at fcc.gov/live and on the FCC’s YouTube channel.

Items on the agenda were described as follows:

Achieving 100% Wireless Handset Model Hearing Aid Compatibility (WT Docket No. 23-388). The commission will consider a Report and Order adopting a 100% hearing aid compatibility requirement for all wireless handset models offered for sale or use in the U.S. and related implementation provisions.

Implementation of the National Suicide Hotline Act of 2018 (WC Docket No. 18-336). Members will consider a Third Report and Order and Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to adopt rules requiring wireless providers to implement a georouting solution for 988 calls to ensure that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can connect callers to geographically appropriate crisis centers based on the caller’s general location. The Third Further Notice would also propose and seek comment on requiring covered text providers to support georouting for covered 988 text messages.

Restricted Adjudicatory Matter. The commission will consider a restricted adjudicatory matter from the Media Bureau.

Connect2Health Task Force. The agency will receive a presentation from the Connect2Health Task Force on updates to maternal health data in the Mapping Broadband Health in America platform.