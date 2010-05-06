FCC Seeks Nominees for Technical Advisory Group



Two weeks ago the FCC announced the Emergency Response Interoperability Center (ERIC) [PDF]. One of the key purposes of the ERIC will be to establish a Public Safety Advisory Board.



Last week the Commission issued a Public Notice (DA 10-745) requesting applications and nominations for the ERIC technical advisory committee, [PDF] which would assist ERIC in carrying out its mission until a formal Federal Advisory Committee can be established.



The FCC is seeking candidates with knowledge of 4G wireless standards and its practical implementation, along with working experience in the technical management and operations of public safety mission critical communications and networks. Candidates are also expected to have experience with RF wireless technologies, capacity planning, RF network design, knowledge of interoperability and spectrum management, knowledge of existing commercial wireless systems, and more. Candidates are limited to Federal government officials or employees and elected officers of state, local or tribal governments, or designated employees authorized to act on their behalf.



The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the Commission and ERIC regarding the development of policies and rules concerning the technical aspects of interoperability, governance, authentication, encryption, national gateway functions and interfaces, and national standards for a common set of public safety applications.



