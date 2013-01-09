FCC schedules field hearing on communications infrastructure

The Federal Communications Commission will hold its first field hearing to examine the resiliency of the nation’s communications infrastructure to natural disasters and during other crisis Tuesday, Feb. 5.

The hearing, prompted in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, which put 25 percent of the cell phone towers out of service in the 10 states affected by the storm, will consist of a morning session in New York City and an afternoon session in Hoboken, NJ.

The morning session will be held at the Alexander Hamilton U.S. Customs House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the afternoon session will take place at the Stevens Institute of Technology, Babbio Center, from 2:30 p.m. till 6:30 p.m.

The FCC also will stream the meetings online.