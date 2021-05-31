Trending

FCC Requests Budget Increase

By

For fiscal year 2022, FCC wants a 3.5% increase to $388 million

FCC
(Image credit: FCC)

WASHINGTON D.C.—The FCC is asking for an increase in funding for fiscal year 2022 to $387,950,000, an increase of $13,950,000 or about 3.5%. 

As part of the increase, FCC would like to increase its staff to the equivalent of 1550 full time employees, an increase of 78. 

The budget request also laid out several strategic goals, including a “100 Percent” broadband policy. 

The request noted that “the Covid-19  pandemic  put  a  spotlight  on  the  serious  broadband  gaps  that  exist across  the country, including in rural infrastructure, affordability for low-income Americans, and at-home access for students” and that “the FCC will pursue policies to help bring affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to 100 percent of the country.”

In its second strategic goal, the FCC highlighted diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. “The  FCC  will  seek  to  gain  a  deeper  understanding  of  how  the  agency’s  rules,  policies,  and programs may promote or inhibit advances in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility,” the agency noted. 

It also promised to “pursue focused action and investments to eliminate historical, systemic, and structural barriers that perpetuate disadvantaged or underserved individuals and communities.”

The other four strategic goals were to pursue policies to “empower consumers;” to “enhance public safety and national security;” to “advance America’s global competitiveness;” and “foster operational excellence.”