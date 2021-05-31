FCC Requests Budget Increase

WASHINGTON D.C.—The FCC is asking for an increase in funding for fiscal year 2022 to $387,950,000, an increase of $13,950,000 or about 3.5%.

As part of the increase, FCC would like to increase its staff to the equivalent of 1550 full time employees, an increase of 78.

The budget request also laid out several strategic goals, including a “100 Percent” broadband policy.

The request noted that “the Covid-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the serious broadband gaps that exist across the country, including in rural infrastructure, affordability for low-income Americans, and at-home access for students” and that “the FCC will pursue policies to help bring affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to 100 percent of the country.”

In its second strategic goal, the FCC highlighted diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. “The FCC will seek to gain a deeper understanding of how the agency’s rules, policies, and programs may promote or inhibit advances in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility,” the agency noted.

It also promised to “pursue focused action and investments to eliminate historical, systemic, and structural barriers that perpetuate disadvantaged or underserved individuals and communities.”

The other four strategic goals were to pursue policies to “empower consumers;” to “enhance public safety and national security;” to “advance America’s global competitiveness;” and “foster operational excellence.”