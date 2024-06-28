FCC Releases Tentative Agenda for July Open Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced that items tentatively on the agenda for the July Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 2024 include votes on closed captioning, a proposal to unlock handsets and NextGen 911.

The FCC described the items on the agenda as follows:

Accessibility of User Interfaces, and Video Programming Guides and Menus – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would ensure that consumers are able to readily access user display settings for closed captioning on covered video devices. (MB Docket No. 12-108)

– The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would ensure that consumers are able to readily access user display settings for closed captioning on covered video devices. (MB Docket No. 12-108) Advancing the Transition to Next Generation 911 – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would expedite the transition to NG911 and help ensure that the nation’s 911 system functions effectively with the most advanced capabilities available. (PS Docket Nos. 21-479, 18-64)

– The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would expedite the transition to NG911 and help ensure that the nation’s 911 system functions effectively with the most advanced capabilities available. (PS Docket Nos. 21-479, 18-64) Promoting Consumer Choice and Wireless Competition Through Handset Unlocking Requirements and Policies – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose the use of broadly applicable handset unlocking policies as a means to improve consumer choice and flexibility, to enhance competition across the mobile wireless marketplace, and to provide for more uniform regulation of service providers. (WT Docket No. 24-186)

– The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would propose the use of broadly applicable handset unlocking policies as a means to improve consumer choice and flexibility, to enhance competition across the mobile wireless marketplace, and to provide for more uniform regulation of service providers. (WT Docket No. 24-186) Modernizing E-Rate to Support Wi-Fi Hotspots – The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would update the E-Rate program rules to make the off-premises use of Wi-Fi hotspots and wireless Internet services eligible for E-Rate program support. (WC Docket No. 21-31)

– The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would update the E-Rate program rules to make the off-premises use of Wi-Fi hotspots and wireless Internet services eligible for E-Rate program support. (WC Docket No. 21-31) Bringing Common Sense and Fairness to Correctional Facility Phone Rates – The Commission will consider a Report and Order, Order on Reconsideration, Clarification and Waiver, and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would implement the Martha Wright-Reed Act of 2022 by adopting just and reasonable rate caps for incarcerated people’s audio and video communications services, among other reforms. The Further Notice would seek comment on additional reforms for incarcerated people’s communications services. (WC Docket Nos. 23-62, 12-375)

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. While the Open Meeting is open to the public, the FCC headquarters building is not open access, and all guests must check in with and be screened by FCC security at the main entrance on L Street. Attendees at the Open Meeting will not be required to have an appointment but must otherwise comply with protocols outlined at: https://www.fcc.gov/visit .

Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live .