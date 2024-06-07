FCC Proposes Revisions To LPTV Service Rules

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission has announced that it has launched a proceeding to update its rules relating to the Low Power Television Service, which includes Class A television, low power television (LPTV), and TV translator stations.

As previously reported the FCC announced in May its intention to initiate a proceeding to update the rules and reported that it would consider the matter at its June 6 open meeting . That item was, however, removed from the agenda at the last minute.

In the new announcement, the FCC said that the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking adopted on June 6 invites comment on whether LPTV stations affiliated with a top-four TV network should be required to comply with online public inspection file requirements that are similar to those that apply to full power and Class A TV stations as well as AM and FM stations.

The item also proposes to require that all LPTV stations maintain records for public inspection and to update the list of political programming and political file rules applicable to LPTV stations.

The Notice also proposes revisions to other rules and policies affecting Class A, LPTV, and TV translator stations, including clarifying the maximum distance that a station may move under the minor change rule and how distance is calculated for displaced stations.

It also proposes requiring stations to specify a community of license that is located within their contour; defining minimum operating and video program requirements for LPTV stations; prohibiting operations above TV channel 36; clarifying and amending the Commission’s displacement rules for LPTV and TV translator stations; and proposing other technical and non-substantive rule changes.