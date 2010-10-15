FCC Plans Spectrum Summit



The FCC will host a summit meeting on Oct. 21 on spectrum issues related to mobile broadband implementation. The meeting will include participation from leaders in government, industry, academic and financial sectors.



The Commission says that purpose of the summit is to highlight the economic and social importance of resolving “the spectrum crunch for mobile broadband.”



Two panels are planned, with the first addressing ways in which high bandwidth mobile broadband deployment could economically benefit such areas as education, energy, health care and transportation. The second panel will take on policy approaches to meet the growing needs for spectrum.



The event is open to the public, but the Commission advises that registration is limited to available seating capacity. Individuals who are interested in attending should register by e-mail. The address is spectrumsummit@FCC.gov. Deadline for registration is Oct. 19, 2010. There will also be a live Webcast of the event which can be viewed at www.fcc.gov/live.



The FCC plans to release more information about the summit, including an official agenda, sometime prior to Oct. 21.



