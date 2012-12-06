FCC opens report on broadcast ownership to additional comments

The FCC said Dec. 3, 2012, it will give interested parties the chance to file additional comments on the data in the Media Bureau’s report on commercial broadcast station ownership released Nov. 14.

The FCC’s “Ownership Report,” based on ownership information from the biennial filings of broadcasters, details ownership of commercial TV, radio, Class A television and LPTV stations by race, ethnicity and gender.

According to the FCC, the report verifies broadcast ownership by minorities and women remains low. Although the commission offered opportunities for the public to provide input on its report, several parties have asked for the chance to comment further, the agency said.

The newly established deadline for comments on the report is Dec. 26, 2012; reply comments are due by Jan. 4, 2013.