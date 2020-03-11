FCC March Meeting to Consider Transmission Regs for NextGen TV

WASHINGTON—The FCC has announced what will be on the docket during its March Open Commission Meeting. A trio of TV-related issues are set to be discussed.

First, the commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that seeks comments on whether to modify rules governing the use of distributed transmission system by broadcast television stations. This is something that many broadcasters are pushing for to help with the development of ATSC 3.0 .

Another item up for consideration during the meeting will be a NPRM asking for comment on whether to update the methodology for determining if a TV broadcast station is “significantly viewed” in a community outside of its local market.

Then, the FCC will look at a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and NPRM on whether to modify its rules governing the resolution of program carriage disputes between video programming vendors and multichannel video programming distributors.

The draft text of each item being considered for the March Open Meeting is available to read online.