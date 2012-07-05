FCC makes online filing available for kid’s TV programming reports

The FCC announced July 2 that TV stations may use the commission’s electronic filing system for the required quarterly filing of Children’s Television Programming Reports (FCC Form 398). The form must be filed by July 10.

The Children’s Television Programming Reports identify the programming a commercial TV station has aired to serve the educational and informational needs of children.

Those who file the report online should visit the FCC Children’s Educational Television Reporting – Form 398 information page.

Help with the electronic filing is available to stations via KidVid Support on the online information page. Stations needing more help can call the FCC or access assistance online, the commission said.

Via the Internet, contact FCC eSupport at http://esupport.fcc.gov/request.htm. Filers must select “Children’s Television Reporting System (CDBS – KidVid)” from the FCC System dropdown menu.

Phone support is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT (except on federal holidays), at 1-877-480-3201 (TTY: 1-717-338-2824). Select Option 2.