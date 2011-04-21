FCC holds open nominations for CSRIC

The Federal Communications Commission is extending the deadline for nominations to or expressions of interest in membership on the Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) to May 13, according to a public notice posted on the FCC website.

According to the FCC notice, nominations or expressions of interest should include:

• Name, title and organization of the nominee and a description of the organization, sector or other interest the nominee will represent;

• Nominee’s mailing address, e-mail address, telephone number and facsimile number;

• A statement summarizing the nominee’s qualifications and reasons why the nominee should be appointed to the CSRIC.

• A statement confirming that the nominee is not a registered federal lobbyist.

Send nominations to Lisa Fowlkes, Deputy Bureau Chief, Public Safety &

Homeland Security Bureau, Federal Communications Commission, via e-mail at lisa.fowlkes@fcc.gov; via fax at 202-418-2817; or via U.S. mail at 445 12th St., SW, Room 7-C753, Washington, DC 20554.