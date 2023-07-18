FCC Grants Temporary Approval for 5G Broadcast Tests

WASHINGTON—A group of LPTV owners has received approval from the FCC to test broadcasting over 5G for the next six months. Malachi Media, licensee of WWOO-LD in Westmoreland, NH, received experimental experimental special temporary authority (STA) late last week. Malachi is partnering with XGEN Networks LLC, Qualcomm, and others to provide traditional television programming using 5G Broadcast, while also using 5G Broadcast to work with first responders to provide enterprise video and data services, as well as emergency alerts.

WWOO-LD currently provides two digital programming streams: AntennaTV and NewsNet; during the six-month test period, the station’s programming streams will be aired in an ATSC 1.0 format over commonly owned station, WVCC-LD in Westmoreland.

“Upon review of the application, we conclude that the request complies with the Commission’srequirements for an experimental authorization and the public interest would be served by grant of Milachi’s request,” the FCC said. “We find that Milachi has proposed a definite program of research and experimentation; stands ready to proceed with such research; is not expected to cause any objectional interference; and the experiment is likely to provide valuable information to allow broadcasters to better understand how 5G Broadcast can be used not only for traditional television services, but also new and innovative video and data services.”

The approval comes a month after the group, led by industry veteran Preston Padden, announced their intentions to launch the service, pending FCC approval.

“Our goal is to launch 5G broadcasting in the U.S. and what we're doing at WWOO is a ‘proof of concept,’” said Frank Copsidas, founder of the LPTV Broadcasters Association said at the time. “I've been bothering Rohde & Schwarz about doing an experimental [5G broadcast] on one of my stations, but the problem was that there were no receivers in what is now the UHF band for TV, Channel 14-36.”

Copsidas says they waited until they were able to obtain 5G broadcast-compatible receivers before seeking FCC approval.