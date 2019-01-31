FCC Gives Broadcasters Even More Time to File Some Documents

WASHINGTON--The Federal Communications Commission has shaken up the calendar when it comes to new deadlines for filing certain broadcast documentation.

After parts of the U.S. government, including the FCC for the most part, went into shutdown mode in late December, the agency gave broadcasters until the dayafter the government reopened to submit filings that were due anytime from Jan. 3 through Jan. 29, 2019. Then that deadline was changed to Wednesday Jan 30, 2019.

Now, however, the commission issued a new public notice alerting broadcasters of revised deadlines for specific documents.

These new deadlines shake things up a bit. In a newly released public notice, the commission extended the deadlines for most filings according to the following schedule:

• Filings that were due between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7 were due Jan. 30, 2019;

• Filings that would otherwise be required to be filed between Jan. 8 and Feb. 7 will be due for filing on Feb. 8, 2019.

There are some exceptions. The FCC set different filing deadlines for certain proceedings, including the Universal Licensing System database, the Information Consumer Complaint database, comments to the Carriage Election Notice Modernization proceeding and the Online Public Inspection File (OPIF).