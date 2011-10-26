FCC extends reply comment deadline till Nov. 1 in closed-captioning of IP-delivered video NPRM

The FCC Media Bureau Oct. 21 extended the reply comment deadline regarding the Closed Captioning of Internet Protocol-Delivered Video Programming Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to Nov. 1.

The reply comment deadline originally was Oct. 28, but acting on a request from the National Association of Broadcasters, the bureau extended the deadline. The NAB had asked for a weeklong extension because of the volume of comments filed and the "groundbreaking nature" of the issues under consideration, the bureau said.

Rather than move back the new reply comment deadline by a week, the bureau extended the due date for reply comments to Nov. 1.

"Due to the Commission's statutory deadline in this proceeding, we find that the requested one week extension is too long, and instead we grant a four day extension of the reply comment deadline," the bureau said in issuing the extension.

The FCC a statutory deadline of Jan. 12, 2012, to revise its regulations to require the provision of closed captioning and any technical standards, protocols and procedures necessary for transmission of closed captions via IP.