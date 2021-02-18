FCC Ends Bidding for C-Band Assignment Phase

WASHINGTON—The FCC’s C-band auction has taken another step toward conclusion, with the commission announcing an end to bidding in the assignment phase, which also marks the conclusion of all bidding in the auction.

The assignment phase began on Feb. 8 and allowed for winning bidders from the clock auction of initial spectrum (57 bidders acquiring 5,684 licenses) to have the option to bid on specific combinations of frequencies. Those who chose not to participate in this phase of the auction will still get contiguous frequencies that correspond with the number of blocks they won.

A public notice is expected to be published in the next few business days, per the FCC, that will share the complete recap of the results of the assignment phase, including bidder identities.

The initial part of the auction generated more than $81 billion in revenue for the 280 MHz of spectrum being sold from the 3.7-3.98 GHz band. The goal of the C-band auction is to boost 5G development.

“The successful close of bidding in the C-band auction notches another win for U.S. leadership in 5G by delivering 280 MHz of the prime, mid-band spectrum needed to power high-speed internet services,” said FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who would like to see additional 5G auctions take place in the 2.5 GHz and 3.45 GHz bands as well.