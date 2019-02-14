FCC Eliminates EEO Filing Requirement

WASHINGTON—Broadcasters will no longer be required to file the FCC’s Broadcast Mid-Term Report (Form 397) following a commission vote today during the agency’s Open Commission Meeting.

The FCC eliminated the form, which is used as part of the agency’s mid-term review of broadcasters’ equal employment opportunity practices, because most of the information it provides is available in broadcasters’ online public inspection files, the agency said. Any remaining missing information will be made available in the public files before Form 397 is eliminated.

Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Brendan Carr voted to approve, and Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks concurred.

More information is available on the FCC website.