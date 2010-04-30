FCC Creates Task Force for Advancing Spectrum Agenda



FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski announced Monday that the Commission was launching a Spectrum Task Force "to advance the FCC's spectrum agenda and collaboration across the agency." It will be co-chaired by Julius Knapp, chief of the Office of Engineering Technology, and Ruth Milkman, chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.



"The FCC's National Broadband Plan (NBP) lays out a comprehensive road map for promoting greater spectrum efficiency and flexibility, and ensuring sufficient spectrum for broadband,' Genachowski said. "The Spectrum Task Force will keep us on this charted course."



The NBP recommends shifting spectrum from broadcasting to broadband applications. William Lake, Chief of the FCC Media Bureau, will serve on the task force, as will the Chiefs of the Enforcement, International and Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureaus. The Chief of the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis will also participate in the task force.



Could this be a precursor to the Engineers Forum the chairman announced at NAB?



