FCC Creates Hurricane Recovery Task Force

WASHINGTON—As communication providers that were impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria continue their recovery effort, the FCC has announced the creation of a Hurricane Recovery Task Force. This new internal task force will work to support the restoration of communications services in areas affected by this season’s hurricanes, with an emphasis of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“In the weeks and months to come, the Commission will be confronting a wide range of storm-related issues that fall within the jurisdiction of numerous bureaus and offices,” said Chairman Pai in the FCC’s official release. “It is critical that we adopt a coordinated and comprehensive approach to support the rebuilding of communications infrastructure and restoration of communications services.”

Michael Carowtiz, special counsel to Chairman Pai, has been appointed to chair the task force. The group will be rounded out with representatives from bureaus and offices throughout the agency. One of them will be the Media Bureau, which will help to address issues involving broadcasters, per the FCC.

In response to the creation of the task force, Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel released a statement supporting the Task Force: “We need to understand what went wrong, what went right, and how we can be better prepared in the future.”

The FCC will continue response efforts in support of the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the National Response Framework.