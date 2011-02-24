FCC commissioner to face off with broadcasters at NAB Show

Broadcasters looking for an opportunity to hear directly from the FCC about critical issues directly impacting the future direction of their business, such as what will happen to DTV spectrum, won’t want to miss "The Washington Face-Off" session during the 2011 NAB Show, Tuesday, April 12, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Show organizers have confirmed that FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker will address broadcasters during the session.

Baker, who joined the FCC in 2009, previously served as acting assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and acting administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). In that capacity, Baker advised and represented the executive branch on telecommunications and information policy activities. She also served on delegations representing the United States at major international telecommunications conferences.

Prior to joining NTIA, Baker was vice president of the Williams Mullen Strategies firm, where she concentrated on telecommunications, intellectual property and international trade issues.