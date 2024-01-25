FCC Commissioner Gomez Makes Key Staff Appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C.—FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez announced the permanent appointment of several individuals who will serve her office, including Deena Shetler, who will serve as chief of staff.

“I am pleased to announce that members of my acting staff have agreed to join my office long-term, Gomez said. “They bring years of communications legal and policy experience along with a longstanding commitment to public service and a can-do attitude. I could not be happier with the team.”

Deena Shetler will serve as Chief of Staff and advise Commissioner Gomez on media and international matters. Deena joined Commissioner Gomez’s staff from the Office of Chairwoman Rosenworcel, where she served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration. She has held numerous leadership roles at the FCC including Deputy Chief of the Office of Economics and Analytics, Deputy Managing Director, Associate Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, and as a Legal Advisor to Commissioner Gloria Tristani. Deena served on details to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) from 2010 to 2011 and to the Department of Justice Antitrust Division from 2016-2017. Deena joined the Commission in 1996 as an attorney in the Common Carrier Bureau. Prior to joining the FCC, she was an associate at Howrey and Simon in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. Deena received her J.D., Order of the Coif, from University of California Los Angeles School of Law, and her B.A. from University of California San Diego.

Edyael Casaperalta will serve as Legal Advisor for Wireless, Public Safety and Consumer Protection. Edyael joined Commissioner Gomez’s staff from the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, where she served as Chief of Staff. Edyael has extensive experience working on broadband access issues as an attorney and a consumer advocate. Prior to joining the FCC, Edyael served in Federal Government as Senior Policy Advisor in the Rural Utilities Service in the Department of Agriculture, where she worked on policies to fund broadband infrastructure projects in rural areas and Tribal lands. Before becoming an attorney, Edyael worked alongside rural, poor, and underserved communities advocating for policies to ensure affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband access and communications services. Edyael received her J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School, her M.A. from Ohio University, and her B.A. from Occidental College. She is proud to be from Elsa, Texas.

Hayley Steffen will serve as Legal Advisor for Wireline and Space. Hayley joined Commissioner Gomez’s office from the Wireline Competition Bureau, where she served as Legal Advisor to the Bureau Chief. Previously, Hayley served as an attorney advisor in the Telecommunications Access Policy Division, focusing on universal service and emergency initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hayley joined the Commission through the agency’s Attorney Honors Program. Prior to joining the Commission, Hayley served as Law Clerk to the Honorable Patrick L. Woodward, Chief Judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland. Hayley received her law degree, cum laude, from William & Mary Law School, and undergraduate degree from Franklin & Marshall College.

Harsha Mudaliar will serve as Policy Advisor, focusing on media and technology issues. She joined Commissioner Gomez’s office from the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation where she served as a Research Assistant for the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband. Previously, she interned at the FCC in the Office of Legislative Affairs. Harsha received her B.A. in Political Science with a minor in Information Systems and Technology from American University.

Anna Holland will serve as Executive Assistant in Commissioner Gomez’s office. She began her career at the FCC as Staff Assistant in the Office of Chairman Wheeler before moving to her most recent role as Staff Assistant to two successive Bureau Chiefs of the Wireline Competition Bureau. Anna has also provided interim administrative support in the offices of Commissioner Clyburn and then-Commissioner Rosenworcel. Prior to her start in the federal government, Anna worked in the private sector supporting executive level staff for more than 15 years.