FCC Christmas Eve Deadlines Extended

WASHINGTON—People can now swap out their last-minute FCC filings with last-minute gift-wrapping, as FCC filing deadlines set for Dec. 24 have been extended to Monday, Dec. 28, as a result of an executive order.

The FCC issued a public notice saying that because of the executive order given by President Donald Trump on Dec. 11 closing the federal government department and agencies on Christmas Eve, all of its deadlines due on Dec. 24 have been moved to Dec. 28. Per FCC rules, if a filing deadline falls on a holiday then it is moved to the next business day.

In addition, the FCC said that Dec. 24 will not count in computing filing periods of less than seven days, since it will be a commission holiday.