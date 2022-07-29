FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Applauds Introduction of Net Neutrality Legislation

WASHINGTON D.C.—Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has welcomed the introduction of the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act in the Senate and House of Representatives in a statement that also asserts that the regulatory agency has “the authority it needs to adopt Net Neutrality rules.”

Given the difficulties Democrats have had in breaking the 2-2 deadlock in the FCC and the stalled nomination of Gigi Sohn, the new legislation would implement net neutrality rules.

“The pandemic made clear [that] internet access is no longer a luxury, but a necessity—and that consumers don’t just need broadband, they need to be able to hold their providers to account,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “After all, everyone should be able to go where they want and do what they want online without their broadband provider making choices for them. I support Net Neutrality because it fosters this openness and accountability. While I trust the FCC has the authority it needs to adopt Net Neutrality rules, legislation that helps ensure it is the law of the land is welcome.”

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks also issued a statement supporting the introduction of net neutrality legislation in the U.S. Congress.

“I have previously stated that the FCC’s 2015 Net Neutrality rules were the right approach,” Sparks wrote in a statement. “That approach is undergirded by a voluminous record and overwhelming public support, and it has been tested in court. The Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act would codify just that. COVID and the last few years have proven that broadband is essential for the 21st century. This legislation is an important step that will provide certainty to consumers and broadband providers, and allow everyone to move forward. It has my strong support.”