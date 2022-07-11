FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Announces Staff Changes

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced changes to her staff and some adjustments to the policy portfolios for select legal advisors.

As part of those changes the chairwoman announced that starting July 11, Carmen Scurato will serve as the chairwoman’s legal advisor for consumer and public safety issues.

In addition, David Strickland will now serve as legal advisor, media. Ethan Lucarelli will serve as legal advisor for wireless and international issues. Ramesh Nagarajan will serve as legal advisor for wireline and enforcement related issues.

“Keeping our telecommunications networks safe and protecting consumers takes on elevated urgency as new threats emerge from all sides, explained chairwoman Rosenworcel in a statement. “I’m excited to welcome Carmen to the FCC as I know we will all benefit from her deep and varied experience working on behalf of consumers and the public. I also want to thank David, Ethan, and Ramesh, for their continued service to the Commission. We have complex challenges to tackle as an agency, but I’m confident we have the necessary expertise to confront them successfully.”

Carmen Scurato joins the Chairwoman’s office from Free Press where she served as associate legal director and senior counsel covering telecommunications, privacy, and technology issues. Previously, she was the vice president of policy and general counsel for the National Hispanic Media Coalition, where she led a policy team focused on advancing the communication needs of the Latinx community. She has served on the FCC’s Consumer Advisory Committee, the American Library Association’s Public Policy Council, and participated in the Aspen Institute Conference on Communications Policy. Earlier in her career, Mrs. Scurato worked with the Department of Justice in both the Civil Frauds section, specializing in False Claims Act investigations, and in the Office of Legislative Affairs. A native of Puerto Rico, Mrs. Scurato received her undergraduate degree from New York University and her law degree from Villanova University.

Prior to David Strickland’s role in the Chairwoman’s office, he served as assistant bureau chief in the Enforcement Bureau, managing consumer protection, privacy, and media enforcement matters. David also served as assistant division chief in the International Bureau, where he worked on a variety of satellite, telecommunications policy, and spectrum-related issues. Before joining the FCC, he was an attorney in private practice, specializing in litigation and antitrust issues. David is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School.

Preceding his service in the Chairwoman’s office, Ethan Lucarelli worked as the legal and policy advisor to the Bureau Chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. Previously, Ethan was director of regulatory & public policy at Inmarsat, a global satellite communications company, and an attorney in the Telecommunications, Media, and Technology group at law firm Wiley Rein LLP. Ethan also is a professorial lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School, teaching courses in Telecommunications Law and Scholarly Writing. Ethan earned his JD with highest honors from George Washington University Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from the University of Illinois.

Before serving as a Legal Advisor to Chairwoman Rosenworcel, Ramesh Nagarajan was the deputy division chief of the Competition Policy Division within the Wireline Competition Bureau. He also served as a law clerk to United States District Judge James D. Whittemore in the Middle District of Florida. Ramesh began his legal career practicing antitrust and competition law at O'Melveny & Myers LLP. Before attending law school, he served as a Legislative Assistant to Representative Lois Capps. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School.