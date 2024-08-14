FCC Chair Rosenworcel Calls on FCC to Improve Customer Service in Communications Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is calling on the FCC to take action to improve customer service for consumers with broadband, phone and cable services.

Rosenworcel has shared with her fellow commissioners a Notice of Inquiry that, if adopted, would seek information on ways to ensure that consumers have appropriate and efficient access to customer service resources when working with their phone, cable and broadband providers.

“Consumers deserve the ability to resolve problems quickly and easily, in a way that works for them, not just what benefits the company’s bottom line,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “That’s why we are seeking information on how to promote efficiency in customer service in the telecommunications industry. Through this effort, we want to explore solutions to take some of the pain out of routine customer service problems and pass along cost savings to consumers.”

The Notice of Inquiry would seek comment on a number of related topics including, but not limited to:

Simple cancellation;

Access to live representatives;

Establishing uniform requirements regarding installations, outages, and service calls;

Automatic renewal of service or price increases;

Special considerations for people with disabilities, and more.