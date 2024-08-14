FCC Chair Rosenworcel Calls on FCC to Improve Customer Service in Communications Industry
The proposed Notice of Inquiry would seek comment on ways to help consumers’ customer service experience with phone, cable and broadband providers
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is calling on the FCC to take action to improve customer service for consumers with broadband, phone and cable services.
Rosenworcel has shared with her fellow commissioners a Notice of Inquiry that, if adopted, would seek information on ways to ensure that consumers have appropriate and efficient access to customer service resources when working with their phone, cable and broadband providers.
“Consumers deserve the ability to resolve problems quickly and easily, in a way that works for them, not just what benefits the company’s bottom line,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “That’s why we are seeking information on how to promote efficiency in customer service in the telecommunications industry. Through this effort, we want to explore solutions to take some of the pain out of routine customer service problems and pass along cost savings to consumers.”
The Notice of Inquiry would seek comment on a number of related topics including, but not limited to:
- Simple cancellation;
- Access to live representatives;
- Establishing uniform requirements regarding installations, outages, and service calls;
- Automatic renewal of service or price increases;
- Special considerations for people with disabilities, and more.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.