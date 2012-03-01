FCC begins annual EEO station audits

The FCC mailed out its first Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) audit letter of the year Feb. 16, 2012, to radio and TV stations selected at random.

FCC rules call for the agency to conduct an annual audit of EEO programs of broadcasters and multichannel program distributors chosen randomly. About 5 percent are audited annually.

The public notice announcing the beginning of the audit process reminded broadcasters that stations with websites and five or more full-time employees are required to post on their websites their most recent EEO public file report. Failing to post the report on the website is a violation of the EEO Rule and is subject to sanctions, including license forfeiture, the notice said.

Even if a station does not have its own website, but its corporate site has a link to a site about the station or broadcast business unit, the station, unit or general corporate site must link to the most recent EEO public file report, the notice said.

The commission has posted more EEO compliance information on its site.