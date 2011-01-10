FCC Authorizes 12,000 Wireless Transmitters in 2010



WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission authorized nearly 12,000 wireless transmitters last year, according to numbers released Friday. The total is nearly four times more than the amount approved in 2000.







The FCC said the wireless “market” has grown from fewer than 100 million subscribers 10 years ago to three times that today. The commission’s line graph at right shows growth over the last decade that appears to have slowed down in 2008.



The devices counted include traditional cell phones in addition to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi gear. An increasing number of devices incorporate multiple transmitters. The FCC reported a sevenfold increase over three years in the number of devices that now have three wireless transmitters.



-- Deborah D. McAdams



