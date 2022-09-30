Ian Aftermath: 5 TV Stations, 21 Radio Stations Still Out of Service in Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As hurricane Ian continues on its path of devastation into South Carolina, the FCC is reporting that five TV stations and 21 ratio stations are still off the air as a result of the devastation in Florida caused by the category four storm.

That is one fewer TV station and the same number of radio stations that the FCC reported being out of service on Sept. 29.

Hurricane Ian hit Florida on September 28 as one of the worst hurricanes in the state’s history.

As of noon EDT, Sept. 30, the FCC reported that five TV stations, 6 AM radio stations and 15 FM stations were still out of service in Florida.

The FCC also reported that 457,343 subscribers to cable and wireline companies did not have telephone, television and/or internet service. This is slightly down from 525,966 subs without service on Sept. 29.

Cell service was also slightly improving with 7.7% of all cell sites out of service, down from 10.9% on Sept. 29.