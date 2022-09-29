FCC: Ian Knocks Out 6 TV, 21 Radio Stations
Over half a million cable and wireline subs were also without service
WASHINGTON, D.C.—In the wake of hurricane Ian, the FCC has issued a report (opens in new tab) showing widespread damage to media and communications outlets in Florida, with 6 TV stations, 6 AM radio stations and 15 FM stations being reported as out of service.
The FCC report also noted that 525,966 subscribers to cable and wireline companies reported that 525,966 subscribers were without service for telephone, television and or Internet acess. That is up from 26,716 on September 28.
Overall about 10.9% of cell sites were knocked out by the hurricane, which is one of the worst in Florida's history.
The FCC did not provide a breakdown of the stations that were out of service but as previously reported WINK-TV was knocked off the air (opens in new tab) on Sept. 28.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
