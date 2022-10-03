FCC: 1 TV Station, 8 Radio Stations Still Out of Service in Florida
Damage from hurricane Ian has left 474,706 subs without phone, TV and/or Internet service
WASHINGTON D.C.—Nearly five days after hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28, the FCC is reporting that one TV station and eight radio stations were still off the air on Monday Oct. 3 at 12 ET.
The devastation caused by Ian has also left 474,706 subscribers to cable and wireline companies without telephone, TV and/or internet service.
Both numbers represent an improvement since Friday, Sept. 30 when 5 stations and 21 radio stations were off the air.
Cable and telecom companies have also been restoring some service since Saturday, Oct. 1, when the FCC reported more than 800,000 subs were without phone, TV and/or Internet service.
The Fort Myers CBS-affiliate WINK came back on the air (opens in new tab) on Friday evening Sept. 30 after being knocked out of service on Sept. 28 (opens in new tab).
Cell service was also improving with about 3.8% of cell sites not working on Sept. 30, down from over 17% on Sept. 29.
