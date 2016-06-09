Facebook, Twitter Join CTA

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Technology Association has announced that Facebook and Twitter are its latest members. The two companies join other social media, app and service providers in the trade association that seeks to represent the entirety of the consumer technology industry.

In addition, Facebook will join CTA’s Disruptive Innovation Council, which engages policymakers and the public on the benefits that companies bring to the marketplace. The council is made up of Airbnb, Boingo, DJI, Expedia, Google, GoPro, Lyft, MC10, Nest, Pandora, TripAdvisor, Uber, WebMD and Yelp.

CTA, which reports to have more than 2,200 members, says it provides services, networking opportunities, research and other benefits to support the growth of the industry and advocates for pro-innovation public policies. It is based in Arlington, Va.