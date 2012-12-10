Eyeheight Introduces Emergency Switcher

LONDON -- A new addition to the Eyeheight product range, the AV-2M is an SD-HD SDI emergency switcher which will perform clean switchover to a secondary source if the primary channel falls below user-adjustable parameters.



Designed for applications such as broadcast playout, the AV-2M provides continuous automatic monitoring for SDI carrier loss, video frozen/black, video format errors, audio loss, audio silence and audio format errors. Any combination of these conditions can be preset to operate a synchronous switch locked to the reference input. A 1 video line window ensures clean transition to the secondary source. Each sensed condition has a user-adjustable duration. Recommended default settings are also provided. The unit has two IEEE-488 GPI inputs for switch overide and an IEEE-488 GPO output indicating the alarm state.



The AV-2M is equipped with primary and secondary inputs, a reference input and three outputs. A mechanical relay bypass can be used to switch from the primary input to output 1. Up to six AV-2M modules can be housed in an Eyeheight FB-9E chassis.

