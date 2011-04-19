Expway and Broadcast Interactive Media partner for turnkey mobile DTV system

Expway and Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM) have joined forces to provide a turnkey system for broadcasters to oversee content delivery to mobile DTV receivers and access audience metrics to manage ad campaigns. The partnership unites BIM's mobile ad network, BIMLocal, which works simultaneously with agencies and publishers to coordinate ad campaigns, and Expway's FastESG, installed at the transmission station, which delivers these ads with BIM's MediaStar mDTV ESG data, rendered as an EPG. Expway's Fast Collection collects audience metrics such as user engagement patterns, and BIMLocal, which inputs the analytics, then provides a more accurate method for targeting ad campaigns.

Expway mobile DTV middleware enables end-users' mobile DTV devices to display a variety of new advertising formats including interstitial and banner ads. Metrics include audience characteristics and interaction, with an analysis of which ads have been seen, when and where. MediaStar mDTV ESG not only offers program listings on those devices, but also guarantees program listing consistency.

Expway's FastESG is used by NBC Universal, PBS, Sinclair Broadcast Systems, DISH Network and others. Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM)'s customers include ABC, Belo Television Group, Capitol Broadcasting, CBS Television, Fisher Communications, Fox Television, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle, NBC LIM and Scripps-Howard.