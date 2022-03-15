Exhibitor Insight: Triveni Digital—Ralph Bachofen, VP of Sales and Marketing

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2022 NAB Show?

RALPH BACHOFEN: ATSC 3.0 is now broadcasting in more than 40 markets covering 45% of the U.S. population, and NextGen TV is expected to reach 75% of U.S. households by the summer. As ATSC 3.0 deployments ramp up, we expect NextGen TV will be a hot technology topic for attendees at the 2022 NAB Show. Datacasting applications within the ATSC 3.0 realm, in particular, will be a key trend as broadcasters look to drive new revenue streams.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

BACHOFEN: A major highlight at the 2022 NAB Show will be our SkyScraper XM Datacasting System for ATSC 3.0. SkyScraper XM supports standard content distribution and private NRT distribution applications over ATSC 3.0, with optimized data delivery features such as Opportunistic Data Insertion and statistical multiplexing over hybrid over-the-air and broadband delivery systems. We will demonstrate the SkyScraper XM system with a variety of receivers, showcasing its unparalleled scalability and efficiency for delivering advanced, revenue-enhancing datacasting services.

We are also bringing the new StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 Monitor to the 2022 NAB Show. The ATSC 3.0 professional monitoring, auditing and logging system plays a pivotal role helping broadcasters deliver a high quality of service for NextGen TV, while increasing operational efficiencies.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

BACHOFEN: Our SkyScraper XM content distribution system is one of the industry’s first NextGen TV datacasting solutions. It has been successfully deployed by leading broadcasters and universities with living ATSC 3.0 labs in North America, including the Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, the largest college in Canada. Our SkyScraper XM system is built upon decades of datacasting innovation from the ATSC 1.0 environment.

TVT: How has the Covid pandemic affected your company's business over the past two years and how will it impact how you exhibit at this year's show?

BACHOFEN: Thankfully, the COVID-19 global health crisis did not significantly alter the way we operate as a company. The biggest impact was not being able to visit with customers and partners in person, due to travel restrictions. We found innovative ways to work with our customers remotely to ensure a smooth ATSC 3.0 transition.

While we look forward to meeting everyone face to face at the 2022 NAB Show, our company is committed to the safety of our employees and customers; therefore, we’ll likely send fewer people to the show than in previous years.