EVS XT3 Servers Boost University of Oklahoma Live Production

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—EVS is going “boomer sooner,” as the video technology company has announced the addition of three XT3 Channel Mix live production servers to the University of Oklahoma’s SoonerVision studio workflow. Upgrading from the school’s previous XT3 servers, the newly installed XT3s enable a total of 36 channels and features equipment upgrade and additions, including the IPDirector content management suite and LSM Connect touchscreen for clips, playlist, searching and metadata management.

The three XT3 servers are all enabled by EVS’ Channel MAX for exceeding 12-channel configurations. The XT3 is able to support SuperMotion cameras while also providing native options for up to 12 record channels with proxy encoding in HD and 1080p, or up to three channels of 4K/UHD in an in/out combination. The servers also feature EVS’ loop recording technology for media control from ingets to playout.

In addition, the system features full functionalities of the IPDirector production suite with ingest control, content browsing, metadata management and playout from different production team interfaces, including Xsquare with XTAccess gateway software, and XFile3 file transfer and archive tool.

SoonerVision utilizes the XT3 servers to help produce content for Sooner Sports TV, the university’s multiplatform network.