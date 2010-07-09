EVS serves up first live 3-D sporting event in Australia

Fox Sports teamed up Global Television and Panavision to bring the first live 3-D sporting event to Australian viewers. The live production of the soccer match between Australia and New Zealand was entirely based on newly upgraded 3D XT[2]servers from EVS.

The live production included replay actions, slow motion and highlights made with EVS technology. Outside broadcast infrastructures were provided by Global Television, a leading outside broadcast service provider, which had recently upgraded its fleet of more than 30 EVS XT[2] servers for live 3-D productions.

Four XT[2] servers were configured to manage the recording of fully synchronized side-by-side camera feeds managed by the system to offer a dual-link signal that creates the 3-D visual effect.

LSM operators working for Fox Sports managed all live replays and slow motion actions as well as highlights editing. In addition, a fifth server controlled by EVS IPDirector software was operated for graphic key and fill operations.

Later this year, EVS will introduce a new server capable of managing four effective channels in 3D per system. The launch of this new server will be subsequent to the introduction of a new dualrec video codec board into the XT[2]+ hardware.