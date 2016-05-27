EVS Announces Live Connected Campus

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—EVS is striving to meet college criteria with its new Live Connected Campus system. The platform is designed to meet live production and broadcast needs of universities and colleges with collaborative workflows for campus-wide content management and centralized media production.

Using cloud and IP architecture, Live Connected Campus offers instant media availability. EVS’ live production technology and live content management systems can be scaled depending of the size of production or size of the campus. It also can integrate with other technology partners for content to be complied, browsed, shared and archived.

EVS plans to showcase Live Connected Campus at the upcoming SVG College Sports Summit.