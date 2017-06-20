Evertz & Panasonic Collaborating on IP Interoperability

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO—As the industry continues to make strides toward IP, Evertz and Panasonic have announced an effort to test SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability among its products.

The two companies are collaborating to demonstrate support of the upcoming SMPTE ST 2110 set of standards for transporting video, audio and metadata over IP, including AMWA IS-04 support for registration and discovery of network devices. To do so, Evertz is showcasing the interoperability of its timing systems and multiviewers with Panasonic’s SMPTE ST 2110 enabled camera systems.

“Vendor interoperability around a single unifying standard, SMPTE ST 2110, will be a critical requirement for media companies as they transition to IP infrastructures,” said Mo Goyal, director of product marketing at Evertz. “Continuing interoperability testing of SMPTE ST 2110 will ensure a smooth and glitch-free industry transition to IP-based workflows.”