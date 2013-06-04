Europe’s 3sat Goes Live with Pebble Beach Systems Marina Automation

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND — Pebble Beach Systems announced that German national public television broadcaster ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen) has transferred the playout of 3sat to Marina automation control.



The 3sat channel is a collaboration between ZDF, ARD, ORF and SRG, and broadcasts from Mainz to serve German-speaking audiences across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Pebble Beach said that this makes the second channel at ZDF transferred to Marina control. Pebble Beach Systems said it and ZDF will continue to work together as the project evolves, with ZDFneo and ZDFinfo channels scheduled come under the control of Marina automation in the coming months.



The 3sat installation features Nexio servers under VDCP and API control, nearline attached storage from Isilon, Evertz EMC switchers and keyers, router control via BFE and logos, subtitling and graphics from Miranda, FAB and Viz. In addition, Marina is controlling Sony and Panasonic VTRs for ingest and playout, and other sundry devices via Pebble Beach Systems’ own generic driver.



