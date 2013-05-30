Estrella TV Selects Level 3 to Distribute to Local Affiliates

BROOMFIELD, COLO.—U.S. Hispanic television network Estrella TV has tapped Level 3 Communications, Inc. as the primary distribution partner for its programming in North America.



Using its Vyvx Solutions broadcast services, Level 3 will deliver the content to 40 local affiliates. Viewers can watch a variety of programming, including entertainment-focused shows like “Mi Sueno es Bailar” and “Noches con Platanito,” soccer coverage and news programs, such as “Noticias 62 en Vivo” and “En la Mira con Enrique Gratas.”



“Estrella TV chose to work with Level 3 because it delivers a superior, reliable signal and has the added advantage of owning its own fiber optic network,” said Winter Horton, chief operating officer of Estrella TV. “Using Level 3's Vyvx Solutions, we are able to seamlessly deliver our content to nearly 80 percent of the Hispanic TV households in America, making Estrella TV one of the most-watched Spanish-language TV networks in the U.S.”



Level 3's Vyvx Solutions has a venue footprint connected to many of the top distribution platforms by its global network, and it also features media services play-out options.



