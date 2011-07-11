Essex County College Selects Three Hitachi Cameras

Essex County College, a community college with campuses in Newark and West Caldwell, N.J., purchased three Hitachi SK-HD1000 high-definition cameras for use in its professional television studio and there are immediate plans to purchase additional cameras for the instructional studio as well. The order was placed through HB Communications Inc., a professional audio/visual integration company and equipment dealer based in Mountainside, N.J.



“Our mission is to give our students access to an affordable, high-quality education,” said Nadine Shaw-Abram, director of the television facility at Essex County College. “The Hitachi SK-HD1000’s enable us to meet our educational goals because they are exceptional HD cameras positioned at an affordable price point. We did a great deal of research on a variety of studio cameras and, I must say, we couldn’t be happier with our selection.”



“Since today’s broadcast television industry is so technologically-driven, we feel it’s imperative to give our students access to state-of-the-art broadcast equipment and thorough training to adequately prepare them for the careers they will embark upon once they’ve moved beyond Essex,” Shaw-Abram continued.



The Hitachi SK-HD1000 HD studio camera has three, high dynamic range 2/3-inch, 2.3 million pixel CCDs that produce 1,100 TVL resolution, a quiet signal to noise ratio of 60db, and F11@2000 Lux sensitivity. The camera system also provides 14-bit analog to digital conversion as well as advanced digital signal processing and picture enhancement tools. It offers an array of accessories and options, including the CU-HD1000 camera control unit, RU-1200JY/VR remote control unit, VF-L9HD 9-inch color viewfinder, as well as a choice of either fiber or triax camera adapters.



Essex County College offers an Associate in Arts degree to students who have completed the Liberal Arts: Communications specialization, which includes television, radio, film, and postproduction studies. After completing the hands-on communications program, Essex County College students either go on to complete their undergraduate studies at four-year colleges and/or universities or enter the workforce prepared to fill professional jobs in the media field.



