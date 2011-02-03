Essex College Chooses Plura Monitors



Plura Broadcast has announced that New Jersey’s Essex County College has selected Plura Broadcast LCD monitors for use in the school’s newly-renovated Media Production and Technology (MPT) Center for television production. Essex selected Plura monitors in a variety of sizes for use in its control rooms, edit suites, and studios.



“The one thing I love about Plura, outside of the wonderful product, is the customer service they provide,” said Nadine Abram, MPT director. “When we had questions, they were always answered in an expedient manner…the staff is extremely hands-on, making visits and frequent telephone calls and emails…we were treated so special, I would’ve never known Plura had other customers.”



The MPT is used to provide support services for classroom presentations, conferences, lectures, and special events. The facility also houses the school’s educational television channel which reaches some 85,000 homes in Newark and South Orange, N.J.



