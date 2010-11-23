ESPN continues new research initiatives with Full Sail University

ESPN and Full Sail University, an Orlando, FL-area school that specializes in entertainment, media and the arts, have opened a new sports technology lab in Winter Park, FL, called the Full Sales University Sports Lab Powered by ESPN. Unveiled last week, the facility will be used by ESPN for research and development of various new studio and remote technologies, complementing the research work done at the ESPN Innovation Lab located at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Walt Disney World.

“The energy and creativity that the students and staff at Full Sail University will bring to this facility make this a natural location for this lab and will help us develop new tools to provide fans the best on-air coverage of sports,” said Anthony Bailey, vice president of emerging technology at ESPN.

Besides its work on new technologies, the collaborative effort between ESPN and Full Sail University is designed to provide the students with the opportunity to work alongside ESPN’s emerging technology team to gain real-world experience.

The program comes on the heels of a recent announcement by Full Sail University that it will begin offering a bachelor of science degree in sports marketing and media next February. Students in the program will develop an understanding of content creation and marketing principles as they relate to the world of sports within the entertainment industry.

“Sports teams and organizations are looking for creative thinkers who are able to operate in a whole new paradigm,” said Josh Mora, Full Sail’s program director. “Professionals who are looking to succeed in this industry need to be able to bridge the gap between the traditional sports marketing world and the ever-evolving world of media and technology. Graduates from this program will be equipped with the tools needed to flourish in a variety of positions in the sports industry.”

Students in the program will also study a variety of industry-specific topics, including global sports marketing strategies, sports sales and sponsorships, sports law and contracts, and sports licensing and intellectual property.