ESPN 3D Announces First NBA Games

BRISTOL, CONN.: The first-ever NBA telecast on ESPN 3D will feature the Miami Heat versus the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. Eastern. The Heat-Knicks matchup will be the first of eight regular-season NBA games on the new network.



Other schedule highlights include two appearances by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic. In addition to the regular season, ESPN 3D will also televise six games during the NBA Playoffs, including three Western Conference Finals games. The upcoming schedule is as follows:





DateTime (ET)Game

Fri, Dec. 177 p.m.Miami at New York

Fri,Jan. 1410:30 p.m.Portland at Phoenix

Fri, Jan. 2110:30 p.m.Los Angeles at Denver

Fri, Feb. 118 p.m.Los Angeles at New York

Fri, Feb. 258 p.m.Oklahoma City at Orlando

Fri, March 47 p.m.Chicago at Orlando

Wed, March 168 p.m.Oklahoma City at Miami

Fri, April 18 p.m.Boston at Atlanta

TBDTBDNBA Playoffs (First Round)

TBDTBDNBA Playoffs (First Round)

TBDTBDNBA Playoffs (Conference Semifinals)

TBDTBDWestern Conference Finals

TBDTBDWestern Conference Finals

TBDTBDWestern Conference Finals

