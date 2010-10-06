ESPN 3D Announces First NBA Games
BRISTOL, CONN.: The first-ever NBA telecast on ESPN 3D will feature the Miami Heat versus the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. Eastern. The Heat-Knicks matchup will be the first of eight regular-season NBA games on the new network.
Other schedule highlights include two appearances by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic. In addition to the regular season, ESPN 3D will also televise six games during the NBA Playoffs, including three Western Conference Finals games. The upcoming schedule is as follows:
DateTime (ET)Game
Fri, Dec. 177 p.m.Miami at New York
Fri,Jan. 1410:30 p.m.Portland at Phoenix
Fri, Jan. 2110:30 p.m.Los Angeles at Denver
Fri, Feb. 118 p.m.Los Angeles at New York
Fri, Feb. 258 p.m.Oklahoma City at Orlando
Fri, March 47 p.m.Chicago at Orlando
Wed, March 168 p.m.Oklahoma City at Miami
Fri, April 18 p.m.Boston at Atlanta
TBDTBDNBA Playoffs (First Round)
TBDTBDNBA Playoffs (First Round)
TBDTBDNBA Playoffs (Conference Semifinals)
TBDTBDWestern Conference Finals
TBDTBDWestern Conference Finals
TBDTBDWestern Conference Finals
