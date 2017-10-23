Ericsson Helps Bring Fox Networks to the Middle East

STOCKHOLM—Three new HD channels are being launched by Fox Networks Group Middle East with playout, media management and global distribution help from Ericsson, per a new multi-year contract. Launched within the last month, Fox Crime, Fox Life and Fox Rewayat broadcast 24 hours a day from Ericsson’s broadcast and media service hub in Abu Dhabi.

Ericsson will encode the channels for distribution across Fox’s global affiliate network from its broadcast and media services hubs in Abu Dhabi and Hilversum, using Ericsson’s secure internet distribution platform.

Fox Crime is dedicated to crime and investigation and will feature reality and drama programing. Fox Life will offer programing on food, home and wellness specific to the Middle East. Fox Rewayat is Fox Network’s first ever Arabic language channel.

These three new channels join seven other Fox Network channels managed by Ericsson at its Abu Dhabi hub, including Fox Movies, Fox, Fox Star Movies, Star World, Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies and FX.